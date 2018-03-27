RadNet (RDNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDNT. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. FIX started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price objective on RadNet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) opened at $13.65 on Friday. RadNet has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.96, a PE ratio of -1,365,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). RadNet had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marvin S. Cadwell sold 35,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $447,772.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 266,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,922,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,927 shares of company stock worth $1,405,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth about $195,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated directly or indirectly through joint ventures, 305 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

