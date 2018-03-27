RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

RAS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 2,144,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.61. RAIT Financial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 16.83, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RAS shares. B. Riley set a $1.00 price target on shares of RAIT Financial Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of RAIT Financial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust (RAIT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on providing commercial real estate (CRE) financing throughout the United States. The core of its business is a full service CRE lending platform focused on first lien loans. It offers customized lending solutions to meet borrower needs and internal credit goals.

