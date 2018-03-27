Rasputin Online Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (ROC)

Rasputin Online Coin (CURRENCY:ROC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Rasputin Online Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00016259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rasputin Online Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Rasputin Online Coin has a market cap of $1.81 million and $0.00 worth of Rasputin Online Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rasputin Online Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00720652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012833 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00146778 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00188272 BTC.

Rasputin Online Coin Profile

Rasputin Online Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,383,638 tokens. The official website for Rasputin Online Coin is ico.rasputinonline.com. Rasputin Online Coin’s official Twitter account is @rasputinonline.

Rasputin Online Coin Token Trading

Rasputin Online Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Rasputin Online Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rasputin Online Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rasputin Online Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rasputin Online Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rasputin Online Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.