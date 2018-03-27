Rational (RAA) Given a €585.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €585.00 ($722.22) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RAA. Deutsche Bank set a €610.00 ($753.09) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €495.00 ($611.11) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($753.09) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €620.00 ($765.43) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rational has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €563.57 ($695.77).

Rational (RAA) traded up €2.50 ($3.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €511.50 ($631.48). 7,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($528.80) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($734.59). The company has a market cap of $6,310.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66.

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center MULTIFICIENCY product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

