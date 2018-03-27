Rational (RAA) Given a €610.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €610.00 ($753.09) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €495.00 ($611.11) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €620.00 ($765.43) price target on Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($740.74) price target on Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €590.00 ($728.40) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €563.57 ($695.77).

Rational stock opened at €509.00 ($628.40) on Friday. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($528.80) and a one year high of €595.02 ($734.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $6,310.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46.

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center MULTIFICIENCY product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

