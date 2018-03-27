Pier Capital LLC Purchases 78,526 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Raven Industries worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAVN. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Rick Parod bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $114,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RAVN stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,231.41, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.22 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

Raven Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc is a diversified technology company providing a range of products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction and defense markets. The Company operates through three segments: Applied Technology Division (Applied Technology), Engineered Films Division (Engineered Films) and Aerostar Division (Aerostar).

