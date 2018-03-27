Ravencoin (RVN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $807,358.00

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 138.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $37.60 million and approximately $807,358.00 worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002785 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00720445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012676 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00146152 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00029192 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 713,660,146 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to purchase Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ravencoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.