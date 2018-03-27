Raytheon (RTN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $245.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon's share price outperformed the broader industry over the last one year. The company is one of the best-positioned large-cap defense players due to its non-platform centric focus. Due to its wide range of combat-proven defense products, the company continues to receive numerous orders from both Pentagon as well as foreign allies. Looking towards 2018 and beyond, Raytheon expects to witness continued growth and strong demand for the areas of counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism and deterrence. Moreover, the company is a strong cash generator, which allows it to pay attractive dividend to shareholders. Raytheon has a distinct focus on its overseas business. Foreign military contracts continue to be the vital growth driver for Raytheon. However, factors like tough competition and political uncertainty continue to be major headwinds for Raytheon.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.77.

RTN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.93. 654,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $149.70 and a fifty-two week high of $222.82. The firm has a market cap of $61,904.73, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Raytheon news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 44,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.90, for a total value of $9,667,570.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,867,390.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. O’brien sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $2,249,427.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,400 shares of company stock worth $17,052,714. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,240,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,990,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,648 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2,385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,995,000 after acquiring an additional 469,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,052,000 after acquiring an additional 295,616 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,345,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,781,000 after acquiring an additional 281,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1,486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 273,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

