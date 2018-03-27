RealPage Inc (RP) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the period. RealPage comprises approximately 1.6% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 2.23% of RealPage worth $81,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 27,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,447,234.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,103,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,801,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 19,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $897,699.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,364,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,846,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,669,228 shares of company stock valued at $85,237,862. 30.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised RealPage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded RealPage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on RealPage to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of RP stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 60,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,009. The stock has a market cap of $4,266.86, a PE ratio of 95.09 and a beta of 1.04. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.46 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 0.06%. research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “RealPage Inc (RP) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/realpage-inc-rp-holdings-lessened-by-disciplined-growth-investors-inc-mn-updated.html.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.