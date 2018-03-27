Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for QEP Resources (QEP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP):

3/21/2018 – QEP Resources is now covered by analysts at Johnson Rice. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2018 – QEP Resources was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – QEP Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/9/2018 – QEP Resources was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – QEP Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – QEP Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2018 – QEP Resources was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – QEP Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With a diversified asset base, exposure to emerging plays and increased focus on the quality acreage of the prolific Permian Basin, this mid-cap onshore-focused E&P offers a compelling value. QEP Resources has maintained its excellent track record of earnings surprise history, beating estimates in each of the last eleven quarters. Since its split from Questar Corp. in 2010, QEP has established a strong track record of production growth, while maintaining a competitive cost structure that has enabled the company to maintain its margins amid low oil prices. With focus on operating efficiency, a robust balance sheet and ample liquidity, we believe QEP is well positioned going forward and view it as an attractive investment.”

2/12/2018 – QEP Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “With a diversified asset base, exposure to emerging plays and increased focus on the quality acreage of the prolific Permian Basin, this mid-cap onshore-focused E&P offers a compelling value. QEP Resources has maintained its excellent track record of earnings surprise history, beating estimates in each of the last eleven quarters. Since its split from Questar Corp. in 2010, QEP has established a strong track record of production growth, while maintaining a competitive cost structure that has enabled the company to maintain its margins amid low oil prices. However, the company, which derives its reserves/production from oil and natural gas, is exposed to volatile commodity prices. This is also reflected in the share price of the company which has declined about 58% over a year, underperforming the broader industry. Therefore, until oil and gas realizations improve further, we maintain a cautious stance on QEP shares.”

2/7/2018 – QEP Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With a diversified asset base, exposure to emerging plays and increased focus on the quality acreage of the prolific Permian Basin, this mid-cap onshore-focused E&P offers a compelling value. QEP Resources has maintained its excellent track record of earnings surprise history, beating estimates in each of the last eleven quarters. Since its split from Questar Corp. in 2010, QEP has established a strong track record of production growth, while maintaining a competitive cost structure that has enabled the company to maintain its margins amid low oil prices. With focus on operating efficiency, a robust balance sheet and ample liquidity, we believe QEP is well positioned going forward and view it as an attractive investment.”

2/6/2018 – QEP Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “With a diversified asset base, exposure to emerging plays and increased focus on the quality acreage of the prolific Permian Basin, this mid-cap onshore-focused E&P offers a compelling value. QEP Resources has maintained its excellent track record of earnings surprise history, beating estimates in each of the last eleven quarters. Since its split from Questar Corp. in 2010, QEP has established a strong track record of production growth, while maintaining a competitive cost structure that has enabled the company to maintain healthy balance sheet and margins amid low oil prices. However, the company, which derives its reserves/production from oil and natural gas, is exposed to volatile commodity prices. This is also reflected in the share price of the company which has declined 50% over a year, underperforming the broader industry. Therefore, until oil and gas realizations improve further, we take a cautious stance on QEP shares.”

2/5/2018 – QEP Resources is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – QEP Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/1/2018 – QEP Resources is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of QEP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. 5,578,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,366. QEP Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2,294.02, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.70.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.01 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. equities research analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Trice purchased 10,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana). The Company conducts exploration and production activities in North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays.

