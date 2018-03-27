Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Investec reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($88.42) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($124.34) to GBX 8,500 ($117.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($103.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($96.71) to GBX 6,400 ($88.42) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Beaufort Securities downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($77.37) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,190.87 ($99.35).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) opened at GBX 5,796 ($80.08) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,562 ($76.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,110.43 ($112.05). The company has a market cap of $39,940.00 and a PE ratio of 2,107.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 97.70 ($1.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $66.60. This represents a yield of 1.65%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/reckitt-benckiser-group-rb-earns-buy-rating-from-deutsche-bank.html.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.