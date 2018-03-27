Red Hat (RHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the open-source software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RHT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised their price target on shares of Red Hat to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.22.

RHT stock opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Red Hat has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $157.22. The company has a market cap of $26,178.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Red Hat will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $698,397.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHT. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Red Hat in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

