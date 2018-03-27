ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Coinhouse, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $129.16 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.04527220 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00032594 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00589795 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00078163 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00055072 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00037559 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00878970 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,803,651,109 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin inludes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhouse, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

