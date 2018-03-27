RefToken Price Tops $6.88 on Major Exchanges (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. One RefToken token can now be bought for about $6.88 or 0.00086940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, IDEX and OKEx. RefToken has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $858,694.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RefToken has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00735818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012601 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00147665 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00189415 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

RefToken’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,429 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io.

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, IDEX and OKEx. It is not possible to buy RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

