Regalcoin (CRYPTO:REC) Price Hits $0.25

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. Regalcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $10,162.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Regalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003060 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00044200 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Regalcoin Profile

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is not currently possible to buy Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

