Regional Management Corp (RM) Receives $28.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several analysts have commented on RM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $715,253.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,267 shares of company stock valued at $620,808 and have sold 33,325 shares valued at $928,591. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management (NYSE RM) traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. 17,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 42.60 and a quick ratio of 42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $368.95, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.31. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 12.54%. sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.

