Regions Financial Corp (RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Regions Financial (RF) opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22,035.95, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $499,726.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 92,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $1,783,255.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,784 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Regions Financial by 76.9% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,683,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

