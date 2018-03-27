Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19.75 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10,465.81, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.42 and a 1 year high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.26 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.13.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,708,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,470,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,785,794.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $85,589.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,502.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

