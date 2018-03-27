ReNeuron (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ReNeuron (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of ReNeuron stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. ReNeuron has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat critical limb ischaemia, a side effect of diabetes.

