Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of REGI stock remained flat at $$12.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 634,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.15, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Renewable Energy Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 20,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $218,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,096.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Delbert Christensen acquired 7,441 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,315.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at $797,569.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.

