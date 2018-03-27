Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

RBCAA stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 16.46%. research analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

