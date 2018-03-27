Republic Protocol (REN) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Republic Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, OKEx and ForkDelta. Republic Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.38 million and $516,671.00 worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00717823 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012735 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00146076 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00187007 BTC.

Republic Protocol Profile

Republic Protocol was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,967,875 tokens. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Republic Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/republicprotocol. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com.

Republic Protocol Token Trading

Republic Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Liqui, ForkDelta, OKEx, Cobinhood and DDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

