Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 45,476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 169,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.

