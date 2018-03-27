Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) Reduced by KeyCorp

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ctrip.Com International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Ctrip.Com International stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.84. 718,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,664. The firm has a market cap of $23,999.10, a PE ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ctrip.Com International has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the third quarter worth about $212,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the third quarter worth about $265,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/research-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-ctrip-com-international-ltds-q4-2018-earnings-ctrp-updated.html.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.