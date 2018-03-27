FY2019 Earnings Forecast for II-VI, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of II-VI in a report issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IIVI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of II-VI to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.85. 547,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,305. The company has a market cap of $2,686.92, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.12. II-VI has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.01.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.16 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in II-VI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in II-VI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in II-VI by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in II-VI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in II-VI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $378,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

