Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME: BBVA) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.50 ($9.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.90 ($9.75) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.80 ($9.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.60 ($9.38) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.70 ($9.51) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €8.00 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €8.00 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.57 ($9.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.26 ($8.96) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.80 ($9.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.50 ($9.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.60 ($9.38) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €8.85 ($10.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €8.00 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BBVA stock traded up €0.12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €6.65 ($8.21). The stock had a trading volume of 49,660,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,350,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $44,130.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($8.04) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.79).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

