Comparing KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS) & Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE: KS) and Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

KapStone Paper and Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Resolute Forest Products does not pay a dividend. KapStone Paper and Packaging pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KapStone Paper and Packaging and Resolute Forest Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KapStone Paper and Packaging $3.32 billion 1.02 $243.50 million $2.46 14.11 Resolute Forest Products $3.51 billion 0.22 -$84.00 million ($0.94) -9.12

KapStone Paper and Packaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Resolute Forest Products. Resolute Forest Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KapStone Paper and Packaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of KapStone Paper and Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Resolute Forest Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of KapStone Paper and Packaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Resolute Forest Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KapStone Paper and Packaging and Resolute Forest Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KapStone Paper and Packaging 7.34% 13.31% 3.89% Resolute Forest Products -2.39% 0.74% 0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KapStone Paper and Packaging and Resolute Forest Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KapStone Paper and Packaging 0 8 1 0 2.11 Resolute Forest Products 1 3 0 0 1.75

KapStone Paper and Packaging presently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.47%. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus target price of $9.08, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Resolute Forest Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resolute Forest Products is more favorable than KapStone Paper and Packaging.

Volatility and Risk

KapStone Paper and Packaging has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resolute Forest Products has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KapStone Paper and Packaging beats Resolute Forest Products on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells a range of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper for industrial and consumer markets. The Distribution segment, which operates under the Victory and Golden State Container trade names, provides its customers packaging solutions and services and distributes corrugated packaging materials and other specialty packaging products, which include stretch film, void fill, carton sealing tape and other specialty tapes. The Company produces a range of products ranging from basic corrugated shipping containers to specialized packaging. The Company also produces packaging for fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc. operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products. The Tissue segment provides tissue products, such as recycled and virgin paper products for the away-from-home and at-home markets; and sells roll products. The Wood Products segment produces construction-grade and spruce-pine-fir lumber products, bed frame components, finger joints, and furring strips, as well as I-joists. The Newsprint segment offers newsprint and sells to newspaper publishers worldwide, as well as to commercial printers in North America for a range of uses comprising inserts and flyers. The Specialty Papers segment offers various specialty papers, including uncoated mechanical papers, such as supercalendered and white papers, as well as coated mechanical papers and uncoated freesheet papers. Its specialty papers are used in books, retail inserts, direct mail, coupons, magazines, catalogs, bags, and other commercial printing applications. This segment sells specialty papers to commercial printers, direct mailers, publishers, catalogers, and retailers. The company also produces electricity at seven cogeneration facilities and seven hydroelectric dams. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

