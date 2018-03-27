Rev Group (REVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Get Rev Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REVG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Rev Group to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,331.50, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.04 million. Rev Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Rev Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan acquired 100,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $2,253,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rev Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rev Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rev Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rev Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rev Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rev Group (REVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/rev-group-revg-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.