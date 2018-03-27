American Financial Group (AFG) vs. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Head to Head Survey

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and American Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $242.14 billion 2.10 $44.94 billion $27,324.00 11.37 American Financial Group $6.87 billion 1.45 $475.00 million $5.30 21.18

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than American Financial Group. Berkshire Hathaway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 18.56% 4.57% 2.14% American Financial Group 6.92% 11.09% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Berkshire Hathaway and American Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Financial Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Berkshire Hathaway presently has a consensus price target of $315,000.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.41%. American Financial Group has a consensus price target of $114.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.13%. Given American Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of American Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Berkshire Hathaway does not pay a dividend. American Financial Group pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Financial Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats American Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. It has four segments: Property and casualty insurance, Annuity, Run-off long-term care and life, and Other. It reports its property and casualty insurance business in specialty sub-segments, including Property and transportation, Specialty casualty and Specialty financial. AFG sells traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets through independent producers and through direct relationships with certain financial institutions. AFG also sells single premium annuities in financial institutions through direct relationships with certain banks and through independent agents and brokers.

