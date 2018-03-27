Reviewing Dover (DOV) and Gorman-Rupp (GRC)

Dover (NYSE: DOV) and Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Dover pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gorman-Rupp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dover pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gorman-Rupp pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dover has increased its dividend for 62 consecutive years and Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years. Dover is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dover and Gorman-Rupp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover $7.83 billion 1.97 $811.66 million $5.15 19.42 Gorman-Rupp $379.39 million 2.00 $26.55 million $1.02 28.47

Dover has higher revenue and earnings than Gorman-Rupp. Dover is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gorman-Rupp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dover and Gorman-Rupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover 10.37% 15.24% 6.10% Gorman-Rupp 7.00% 10.04% 8.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dover and Gorman-Rupp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover 0 9 5 0 2.36 Gorman-Rupp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dover currently has a consensus target price of $106.82, suggesting a potential upside of 6.82%. Gorman-Rupp has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Gorman-Rupp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gorman-Rupp is more favorable than Dover.

Volatility and Risk

Dover has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gorman-Rupp has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Dover shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dover shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dover beats Gorman-Rupp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers' representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and e-commerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

