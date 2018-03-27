Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI) vs. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Head to Head Survey

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $153.31 million 8.81 $86.89 million N/A N/A Transcontinental Realty Investors $118.47 million 3.10 $30,000.00 ($0.67) -62.90

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A Transcontinental Realty Investors -4.05% -6.84% -1.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.00%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 87.7% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. The Company owns 266 properties with a total of approximately 28.5 million square feet, including: 226 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements totaling approximately 16.8 million square feet located on the island of Oahu, Hawaii; and 40 properties with approximately 11.7 million square feet located in 24 other states. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases, and Mainland properties.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is an externally advised and managed real estate investment company that owns a portfolio of income-producing properties and land held for development. The Company’s segments are Commercial Properties, Apartments, Land and Other. Its portfolio of income-producing properties includes residential apartment communities, office buildings and other commercial properties. It acquires land mainly in in-fill locations or suburban markets. The Company’s income-producing properties consist of approximately eight commercial properties, including five office buildings, two retail properties and an industrial warehouse, comprising in aggregate approximately 1.9 million square feet; a golf course comprising approximately 96.09 acres, and approximately 50 residential apartment communities comprising over 7,980 units, excluding apartments being developed. In addition, it owns approximately 3,660 acres of land held for development.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.