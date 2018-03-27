Reviewing International Speedway (ISCA) and Its Rivals

International Speedway (NASDAQ: ISCA) is one of 93 public companies in the “LEISURE SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare International Speedway to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares International Speedway and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Speedway 16.50% 5.09% 3.24% International Speedway Competitors 1.27% 39.05% 3.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of International Speedway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of International Speedway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for International Speedway and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Speedway 1 0 0 0 1.00 International Speedway Competitors 568 2475 4143 114 2.52

International Speedway currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.76%. As a group, “LEISURE SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 6.27%. Given International Speedway’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Speedway has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

International Speedway has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Speedway’s peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

International Speedway pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. International Speedway pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “LEISURE SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 42.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. International Speedway has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Speedway and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Speedway $671.43 million $110.82 million 17.23 International Speedway Competitors $2.94 billion $266.61 million 10.09

International Speedway’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than International Speedway. International Speedway is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

International Speedway peers beat International Speedway on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation is an owner of motorsports entertainment facilities and promoter of motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. The Company’s motorsports themed event operations consist of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities. As of November 30, 2016, the Company owned and/or operated 13 of the nation’s motorsports entertainment facilities: Daytona International Speedway in Florida; Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway in Michigan; Auto Club Speedway of Southern California in California; Kansas Speedway in Kansas; Richmond International Raceway in Virginia; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; Chicagoland Speedway in Illinois; Martinsville Speedway in Virginia; Phoenix International Raceway in Arizona; Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida; Watkins Glen International in New York, and Route 66 Raceway in Illinois.

