Reviewing Liberty Global plc – Class A (LBTYA) and The Competition

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDIA” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Liberty Global plc – Class A to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global plc – Class A and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global plc – Class A -15.83% -21.22% -3.59% Liberty Global plc – Class A Competitors 553.43% 18.47% 4.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liberty Global plc – Class A and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global plc – Class A 1 1 11 0 2.77 Liberty Global plc – Class A Competitors 692 2746 4657 138 2.52

Liberty Global plc – Class A presently has a consensus target price of $43.15, suggesting a potential upside of 29.66%. As a group, “MEDIA” companies have a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Liberty Global plc – Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Liberty Global plc – Class A is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Liberty Global plc – Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Liberty Global plc – Class A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Global plc – Class A has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global plc – Class A’s peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global plc – Class A and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global plc – Class A $15.05 billion -$2.78 billion -14.41 Liberty Global plc – Class A Competitors $7.24 billion $890.36 million 48.92

Liberty Global plc – Class A has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Liberty Global plc – Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Liberty Global plc – Class A peers beat Liberty Global plc – Class A on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Liberty Global plc – Class A

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc., is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services. The Company’s consumer brands include Virgin Media, UPC, Unitymedia, Kabel BW, Telenet and VTR. The Company’s operations also include Chellomedia, the Company’s content division, Liberty Global Business Services, a commercial division and Liberty Global Ventures, its investment fund. In June 2013, Liberty Global Inc completed the acquisition of Virgin Media Inc (Virgin Media).

