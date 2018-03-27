Reviewing Mateon Therapeutics (MATN) and Heat Biologics (HTBX)

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: MATN) and Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Heat Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -210.82% -175.67% Heat Biologics -782.32% -153.27% -75.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Heat Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Heat Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heat Biologics has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Heat Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.65 million ($0.56) -0.43 Heat Biologics $1.51 million 6.90 -$11.84 million ($3.90) -0.47

Heat Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Mateon Therapeutics. Heat Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mateon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mateon Therapeutics and Heat Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Heat Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mateon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.67, indicating a potential upside of 594.44%. Heat Biologics has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,122.83%. Given Heat Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heat Biologics is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Summary

Heat Biologics beats Mateon Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly OXiGENE, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT. VDAs selectively targets the vasculature of cancer tumors and obstructs a tumor’s blood supply without disrupting the blood supply to normal tissues. VDAs are in a class of drugs called vascular targeted therapies (VTTs), which also includes anti-angiogenic agents (AAs). CA4P is a reversible tubulin binding agent that selectively targets the endothelial cells that make up the blood vessel walls in solid tumors. The Company is pursuing the development of a product candidate, OXi4503, which is a dual-mechanism VDA.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT). Using its ImPACT platform technology, the Company has developed HS-410 (vesigenurtacel-L) as a product candidate to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and HS-110 (viagenpumatucel-L), which is intended for use in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, as a potential treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Using its ComPACT platform technology, it has developed HS-120 as a potential treatment for NSCLC. It is conducting a Phase II trial of HS-410 in patients with NMIBC, and a Phase Ib trial of HS-110, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) to treat patients with NSCLC.

