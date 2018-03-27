Reviewing Medallion Financial (MFIN) & Its Rivals

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) is one of 149 public companies in the “FINANCE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Medallion Financial to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

This table compares Medallion Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 1.41% -2.50% -1.08% Medallion Financial Competitors -25.63% -10.46% -8.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Medallion Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Medallion Financial Competitors 762 3431 4431 208 2.46

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.64%. As a group, “FINANCE” companies have a potential upside of 0.72%. Given Medallion Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $19.71 million -$7.12 million 242.62 Medallion Financial Competitors $3.15 billion $301.61 million 19.51

Medallion Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial. Medallion Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “FINANCE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “FINANCE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is engaged in originating, acquiring and servicing loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The Company operates in lending and investing operations segment. It originates and services medallion, secured commercial, and consumer loans, and invests in both marketable and nonmarketable securities. The Company’s subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, trailers, and to finance small-scale home improvements. The Company also conducts business through its asset-based lending division, Medallion Business Credit, an originator of loans to small businesses for the purpose of financing inventory and receivables.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.