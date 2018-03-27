Reviewing NN (NNBR) and The Competition

NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “METALS FABRICATING” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NN to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NN and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NN $619.79 million $26.03 million 17.09 NN Competitors $4.25 billion $225.62 million 13.62

NN’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NN and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN 4.87% 11.94% 2.99% NN Competitors -96.19% 7.51% 2.48%

Dividends

NN pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NN pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 26.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NN and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN 0 2 2 0 2.50 NN Competitors 170 689 768 25 2.39

NN presently has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.02%. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies have a potential upside of 13.86%. Given NN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NN is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of NN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NN has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN’s peers have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NN beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc. is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets. Autocam Precision Components Group manufactures highly engineered, difficult-to-manufacture precision metal components and subassemblies for the automotive, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), fluid power and diesel engine end markets.

