Reviewing Ply Gem (PGEM) and Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

Ply Gem (NYSE: PGEM) and Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of Ply Gem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Foundation Building Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 68.9% of Ply Gem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ply Gem and Foundation Building Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ply Gem 0 3 0 0 2.00 Foundation Building Materials 0 1 4 1 3.00

Ply Gem currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.87%. Foundation Building Materials has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Foundation Building Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Foundation Building Materials is more favorable than Ply Gem.

Profitability

This table compares Ply Gem and Foundation Building Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ply Gem 3.32% 144.46% 5.17% Foundation Building Materials 4.00% 2.44% 0.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ply Gem and Foundation Building Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ply Gem $2.06 billion 0.72 $68.32 million $0.99 21.84 Foundation Building Materials $2.06 billion 0.31 $82.48 million $1.94 7.69

Foundation Building Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Ply Gem. Foundation Building Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ply Gem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Foundation Building Materials beats Ply Gem on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ply Gem Company Profile

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells residential and commercial building products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone; and Windows and Doors. The Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment offers vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim and gutter coil, fabricated aluminum gutter, aluminum and steel roofing accessory, cellular polyvinyl chloride trim and moulding, J-channel, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channel, H-mold, fascia, undersill trim, outside/inside corner post, rain removal system, vinyl fence and railing, engineered slate and cedar shake roofing, and stone veneer products. It also provides injection molded designer accents, such as shakes, shingles, scallops, shutters, vents, and mounts. This segment sells its products to the new construction, and home repair and remodeling sectors primarily under the Variform, Napco, Mastic Home Exteriors, Mitten, Ply Gem/Cellwood, Durabuilt, Ply Gem Trim and Mouldings, Ply Gem, Canyon Stone and Ply Gem Stone, Ply Gem Roofing, Leaf Relief, Leaf Relief Snap Tight, Leaf Smart, and Leaf Logic brands; and the Georgia-Pacific brand through a private label program. The Windows and Doors segment offers vinyl, aluminum-clad vinyl, aluminum, wood, and clad-wood windows and patio doors; and steel, wood, and fiberglass entry doors for the new construction, and home repair and remodeling sectors under the Ply Gem Windows, Simonton Windows, Great Lakes Window, and Ply Gem Canada brands. It sells its products to the new residential and light commercial construction through independent building material dealers, regional/national lumberyard chains, builder direct/OEMs, and retail home centers; and independent home improvement dealers, one-step distributors, and big box retail outlets. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of CI Partnerships.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Company fabricates and distributes its products for specialty contractors seeking to improve or maintain energy efficiency in a range of commercial and industrial buildings. It serves markets across the United States and in Canada. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Other products include stucco and Exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS), as well as offerings, such as tools, safety accessories and fasteners. Its Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems and the primary end markets served are new non-residential construction, non- residential repair and remodel construction and industrial markets.

