Reviewing STR (STRI) and Aemetis (AMTX)

STR (OTCMKTS: STRI) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

STR has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of STR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Aemetis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares STR and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STR -37.72% -17.99% -15.04% Aemetis -15.79% N/A -31.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for STR and Aemetis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STR 0 0 0 0 N/A Aemetis 0 2 1 0 2.33

Aemetis has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Aemetis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aemetis is more favorable than STR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STR and Aemetis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STR $13.54 million 0.44 -$5.10 million ($0.61) -0.49 Aemetis $143.16 million 0.27 -$15.63 million ($1.01) -1.90

STR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aemetis. Aemetis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aemetis beats STR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

STR Company Profile

STR Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of encapsulants to the solar industry. Encapsulant is a component used to protect solar cells and hold solar modules together. The Company has developed ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)-based encapsulants for use in commercial solar module manufacturing. The Company’s encapsulant formulations offer a range of properties and processing attributes, including various curing times and temperatures that align with the requirements of its customers’ individual lamination processes and module constructions. The Company’s formulations can be used in both crystalline silicon and thin-film modules. The Company operates production facilities in Llanera, Asturias, Spain and Shajiabang, Changshu, Jiangsu Province, China. It has a total annual production capacity of approximately 5.1 gigawatts. Its customers are solar module manufacturers located mainly in North America, Europe and Asia.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. is an international renewable fuels and biochemicals company. The Company is focused on the production of fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into biorefineries. Its segments include North America and India. The North America segment includes the Company’s approximately 60 million gallon per year capacity ethanol manufacturing plant in Keyes, California and its technology lab in College Park, Maryland. The India segment includes the Company’s over 50 million gallon per year capacity biodiesel manufacturing plant in Kakinada, the administrative offices in Hyderabad, India, and the holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. The Keyes plant produces denatured ethanol, Wet Distillers Grains, corn oil and Condensed Distillers Solubles. It produces biodiesel and refined glycerin at the Kakinada plant.

