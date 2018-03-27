Reviewing Unilever (UL) & Helen of Troy (HELE)

Unilever (NYSE: UL) and Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Unilever pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Helen of Troy does not pay a dividend. Unilever has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Unilever shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Helen of Troy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Unilever shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Helen of Troy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Unilever and Helen of Troy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unilever 2 4 0 0 1.67 Helen of Troy 1 1 2 0 2.25

Unilever presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 51.25%. Helen of Troy has a consensus price target of $99.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.01%. Given Helen of Troy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helen of Troy is more favorable than Unilever.

Risk & Volatility

Unilever has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unilever and Helen of Troy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unilever N/A N/A N/A Helen of Troy 1.28% 18.37% 10.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unilever and Helen of Troy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unilever $60.68 billion 1.08 $6.84 billion N/A N/A Helen of Troy $1.54 billion 1.46 $140.68 million $0.73 113.77

Unilever has higher revenue and earnings than Helen of Troy.

Summary

Helen of Troy beats Unilever on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages. The Company’s geographical segments include Asia/AMET/RUB, The Americas and Europe. Its brands include Axe, Dirt is Good (Omo), Dove, Family Goodness (Rama), Heartbrand (Wall’s), Hellmann’s, Knorr, Lipton, Lux, Magnum, Rexona, Sunsilk and Surf. The Company operates in more than 100 countries, selling its products in more than 190 countries. The Company operates approximately 310 factories in over 70 countries.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has three segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home. The Health & Home segment focuses on healthcare devices, such as thermometers, humidifiers, blood pressure monitors and heating pads; water filtration systems, and small home appliances, such as portable heaters, fans, air purifiers, and insect control devices. The Beauty segment’s products include electric hair care, beauty care and wellness appliances; grooming tools and accessories, and liquid-, solid- and powder-based personal care and grooming products.

