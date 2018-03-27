ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Receives $2.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

RWLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 target price on ReWalk Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Sunday, January 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) by 1,495.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of ReWalk Robotics worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RWLK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 73,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.78. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 678.44% and a negative net margin of 318.81%.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

