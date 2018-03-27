UBS set a €130.00 ($160.49) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RHM. Oddo Bhf set a €122.00 ($150.62) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($133.33) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Cfra set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($166.67) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €117.43 ($144.97).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall stock opened at €113.00 ($139.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,820.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €71.11 ($87.79) and a 52 week high of €116.80 ($144.20).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €130.00 Price Target by UBS Analysts” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/rheinmetall-rhm-given-a-130-00-price-target-by-ubs-analysts-updated.html.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.