RIB Software (RIB) PT Set at €22.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RIB. Berenberg Bank set a €21.30 ($26.30) price target on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS set a €19.25 ($23.77) price target on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.71 ($31.74).

RIB Software (RIB) opened at €20.68 ($25.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,620.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60. RIB Software has a twelve month low of €11.43 ($14.11) and a twelve month high of €35.16 ($43.41).

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

