Richard A. Jr. Oglesby Sells 6,719 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 6,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $120,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACBI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. 13,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $458.54, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

