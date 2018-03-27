Riecoin (RIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,437.00

Riecoin (CURRENCY:RIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Riecoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Riecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Riecoin has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $36,437.00 worth of Riecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,948.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $458.07 or 0.05811040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $888.38 or 0.11269900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.01772120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.02415530 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00207737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00678254 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.04 or 0.02766090 BTC.

Riecoin Coin Profile

Riecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2014. Riecoin’s total supply is 42,338,050 coins. Riecoin’s official website is riecoin.org. Riecoin’s official Twitter account is @riecoin. The Reddit community for Riecoin is /r/riecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Riecoin Coin Trading

Riecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not possible to purchase Riecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Riecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Riecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

