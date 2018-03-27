RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 80 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REDU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. GCA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 82,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/rise-education-cayman-ltd-redu-receives-consensus-rating-of-strong-buy-from-brokerages.html.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers after-school English teaching and tutoring services to students aged three to 18. It operates in China’s junior English Language Training (ELT) market. Its offers three flagship courses, including Rise Start, Rise On and Rise Up, that are designed for students aged three to six, seven to twelve and 13 to 18, respectively.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.