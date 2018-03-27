Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) versus Genpact (G) Critical Comparison

Genpact (NYSE: G) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 9.61% 22.75% 9.10% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.29% 12.15% 4.39%

Dividends

Genpact pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Genpact pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Genpact shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genpact and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $2.74 billion 2.25 $263.11 million $1.34 23.75 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $610.52 million 5.43 $75.02 million $0.69 44.77

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. Genpact is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Genpact has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genpact and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 3 6 0 2.67 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 2 6 5 0 2.23

Genpact currently has a consensus target price of $34.61, indicating a potential upside of 8.77%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.67%. Given Genpact’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Summary

Genpact beats Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited is engaged in providing digitally powered business process management and services. The Company is also engaged in designing, transforming and running a combination of processes, as well as providing solutions that combine elements of its service offerings. The Company’s segments include Business process outsourcing and Information technology services. The Company offers various vertical activities, which include banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods services, healthcare, infrastructure and manufacturing services, insurance and life sciences. In addition to these vertical activities, it also offers analytics and research, collections and customer services, consulting and transformation services, core industry operations services, enterprise application services, finance and accounting (F&A) services, information technology (IT) infrastructure management services, and supply chain and procurement services.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V. (Mascus) online services. EquipmentOne is an online marketplace that equipment sellers can navigate independently. EquipmentOne facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process managed by EquipmentOne that protects both the seller and the buyer. Mascus is an online equipment listing service for used heavy machinery and trucks. It offers subscriptions to equipment dealers, brokers, exporters and equipment manufacturers to list equipment available for sale at a listed price. The Company, through Mascus, provides online advertising services, business tools and solutions.

