RMR Group (RMR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RMR Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2133404908039 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR stock opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,047.34, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of -0.11. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $73.05.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.85 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 23.35%. equities analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMR. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 27th. B. Riley set a $61.00 target price on RMR Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/rmr-group-rmr-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-accern-reports.html.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted by its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s segments include RMR LLC and All Other Operations. RMR LLC manages a portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC manages Government Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns properties that are leased to government tenants; Hospitality Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns hotels and travel centers; Select Income REIT, an REIT that primarily owns properties leased to single tenants across the United States and leased lands in Hawaii, and Senior Housing Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns senior living communities and medical office buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.