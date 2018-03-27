Insider Selling: Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Insider Sells 23,526 Shares of Stock

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) insider Robert Parker sold 23,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.17, for a total transaction of C$874,461.42.

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$37.65 on Tuesday. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.91. The company has a market cap of $2,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 0.12.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of C$80.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.08 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DSG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.57.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

