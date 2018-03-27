Roche (RHHBY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.29. Roche has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 185,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Roche by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Roche by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Roche by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 241,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

