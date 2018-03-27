Roche (ROG) Given a CHF 285 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a CHF 285 target price on Roche (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS set a CHF 237 target price on Roche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 300 target price on Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a CHF 195 target price on Roche and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 254.80.

Roche (VTX:ROG) opened at CHF 219.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191,160.00 and a PE ratio of 21.87. Roche has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

